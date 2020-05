Lansing, MI (WLNS) – Take a good look at the photo above.

Do you know this man or have information on where he might be?

The Lansing Police say Anthony Young, 29, is a suspect in a felony home invasion.

Young is described as 6’1″ tall and weighs 365 pounds.

If you have information, please contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.