UPDATE: (WLNS) — Lansing Police now say that Orr has been found and is safe.

Police thanked the public for the help.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police are looking for a missing person and are asking the public for help.

Officials say 70-year-old Oliver Lee Orr is 5-foot-11 and weighs 170 pounds.

He was last seen on Sunday evening around 6:30 p.m. near the 100 block of E. Jolly Rd.

He was wearing a tan and green striped shirt, gray pants, red and white shoes and a hospital bracelet.

Police say he also suffers from dementia.

If you’ve seen Orr, Lansing Police ask that you call them right away at 517-483-4600 with any information.