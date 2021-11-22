Lansing police looking for missing 23-year-old man

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking the public for help in locating Louis Hodge, 23, of Lansing.

Hodge is a Black man with a full beard, standing 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black North Face zip-up jacket, blue jeans and white shoes.

Hodge was last spotted around 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 11 on the 600 block of East Jolly Rd.

If you have any information regarding Hodge’s location, please contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

The LPD has not released a photo at this time. This story will be updated if a photo is provided.