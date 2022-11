LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is looking for a missing 23-year-old man.

Police said Daniel Banegas was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue jeans, and gray shoes.

Banegas has been known to hang around the Eastwood Towne Center, downtown Lansing, and East Lansing.

He is 5-foot-11 and weighs around 160 pounds.

If you see Banegas or have any information about him, call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.