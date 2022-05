LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Have you seen this man?

24-year-old man Antonio Manuel McPherson has been reported missing by his family. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, 195 pounds.

He was last seen wearing black leggings and a polo shirt on the 1500 block of Prospect St. on May 9 at 11:00 p.m.

If you have seen this man, you can call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.