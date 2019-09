The Lansing Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teenaged boy.

Rafael Trevino, 15, is 5’7″ tall and weighs about 145 pounds.

He is reported as a runaway/missing person but also has an Escape from Custody-Apprehension order on file.

If you have seen the boy or have information on where he might be, please contact the Lansing Police Department at 517.483.4600.