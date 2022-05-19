LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Have you seen this missing girl?

Alaya Nicole Barr was last seen on Wednesday when she was dropped off at Holt High School.

The 16-year-old was been reported missing by her family.

Alaya is five feet one inch tall and 190 pounds.

She was wearing a white t-shirt, tan joggers, white crocs and carrying a red backpack prior to going missing.

If you know anything about her location, please contact the Lansing Police Department (517) 483-4600 or Detective Jennifer Pung (517) 483-4819.