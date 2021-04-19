Lansing Police meet with LGBTQ+ Group for Best Practices

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)– “Trust, accountability, and understanding for working with the diverse LCGTQ+ population” is what the Lansing Police Department says they were working to accomplish during training sessions with local advocacy group “Suits and the City.”

“The Lansing Police Department is always striving to train, educate, and develop its employees to meetthe demands of our community’s rich diversity. I am thankful for the relationship we have with Suits and the City and look forward to their continued partnership,” said Chief Daryl Green.

The department says the training included:

Historical perspective of the LBGTQ+ movement in the United States.

A complete explanation with definitions of LBGTQ+ and more.

Emphasized issues related to the transgender community.

A presentation on the importance of policy as it relates to the LBGTQ+ community.

“I have worked with Suits and the City for years and appreciate the positive work they do to help the LGBTQ+ community in Lansing,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “I am thrilled that LPD and Suit and the City are working together to make sure that Lansing police understand the issues and needs of the LGBTQ+community in our city.”

Suits and the City is a social and advocacy group that seeks to establish a sense of community among LGBTQ+ persons in the Lansing and Mid-Michigan area and to promote the advancement of LBGTQ+- owned and friendly establishments through networking, information, and events.

