Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police are asking for your help in finding a missing, runaway teenager.

Keziah Evans is 17 years old 5’5″ and 165 pounds.

Her father reported her as a runaway.

Keziah is traveling with her 8-month-old daughter, Aula Amerson.

The two could be heading to the Battle Creek, Michigan area.

If you have any information, please call police:

Lansing Police Department: 517-483-4600

Lansing Police Detective: 517-483-6835

Message the Lansing Police on Facebook