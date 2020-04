The Lansing Police Department needs your help finding a runaway teen.

Demasio Perez is 14 years old, is 6-foot-1 and 155 lbs.

Perez went missing and was last seen in the 500 block of Riley in Lansing.

He is wearing black and grey sweat pants with a grey t-shirt.

To help his family and police locate Demasio, contact Lansing Police Department 517-483-4600