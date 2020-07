Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Roshni Winston-Artis is 5’8″ and 300 pounds.

She was last seen July 1 on the 700 block of East Jolly Rd. in Lansing.

Contact Police if you have information at 517-483-4600 or 517-483-4654.