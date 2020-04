Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing runaway teen.

Jada Rios-Abrigo is 16 years old, 5 feet tall and 170 pounds.

Her family reported her as a runaway.

If you have any information on Jada, please contact the Lansing Police Department:

517-483-4600 OR 517-483-6835