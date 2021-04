LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying two people suspects in a strong armed robbery case that happened in the 600 block of N. Larch St.

The victim was assaulted and had their property taken.

If you have any information as to who these people are, you’re asked to call the Lansing Police department at 517-483-4600 or Detective Kellom at 517-483-6842.