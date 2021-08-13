Lansing police officer charged with child pornography

LANSING. Mich. (WLNS)– A Lansing Police Officer now faces child pornography charges in Shiawassee County, following his arrest earlier this week.

According to the filing document from the 66th District Court, Benjamin Fielder is charged with four felonies, including:

Child Sexually Abusive Commercial Activity

Children-Accosting For Immoral Purposes

Using A Computer to Commit A Crime

Felony Firearm

Fielder was put on unpaid leave after Interim Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee was notified of his arrest.

“The recent news is disappointing and frustrating, I hold my staff to the highest professional standards. I will not tolerate any employee misconduct and will take appropriate action if the allegations are confirmed”, said Chief Sosebee in a press release.

An internal LPD investigation will be conducted alongside the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s criminal investigation.

Fielder has worked for the department for 3 years.