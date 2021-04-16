Lansing Police officer fired for violent arrest, others exonerated

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department’s Internal Affairs and the Lansing Police Board of Police Commissioners have announced that officer Alex Rojas has been fired for his actions in the Baker St. arrest incident in November.

Two other officers were exonerated based on the investigation.

Multiple officers were recorded pinning down and hitting a man who was on the ground. The person recording the video could be heard saying “Please don’t kill him.”

Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green released the following statement:

“After reviewing the thorough internal investigation in this matter it’s clear Officer Rojas’ initial

interactions on Baker Street were unprofessional, aggressive, and escalated the situation,

causing other officers to use higher levels of force. The Department recognizes the negative

impact this incident had on the community and is currently reviewing its related policies and

training”, said Chief Daryl Green.