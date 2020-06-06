Lansing Police on scene of stabbing on West Shiawassee

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — A 45-year-old person is suffering non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing on West Shiawassee in Lansing, according to Lansing Police.

The victim refused medical treatment, Lansing Police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more info becomes available.

A previous version of this article stated that the incident occurred in North Shiawassee and that it was a shooting. It has been updated to read that the incident was a stabbing and occurred on West Shiawassee.