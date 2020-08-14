Lansing Police, Preuss Pets make dream come true for local boy

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A Lansing Police officer helped make a young boy’s dream of having a fish tank a reality.

Keegan (we won’t use his last name) is 6-years-old and he’s been saving his money in a piggy bank to buy a fish tank.

Lansing Police officer Jacob Kocan was selling a fish tank and Keegan, who everyone calls Bam Bam, found out about the tank but didn’t have enough money to buy the tank.

Bam Bam’s grandmother reached out to Officer Kocan and explained the boy wasn’t going to have enough money to buy the tank.

That’s when Kocan and Old Town Community Police officer Bacigal contacted Preuss Pets manager Steve Oberg.

When he heard Bam Bam, who is mildly autistic, was hoping for a fish tank the folks at Preuss Pets got busy.

They put together a fish tank, a beautiful Beta fish, a tank filter and fish food that the officers could give to Bam Bam.

When the officers dropped off the gifts, Bam Bam brought his piggy bank to the officers and tried to pay for everything.

They told Bam Bam to keep his money and to take good care of his new fish, which now has the name “Brownie”.