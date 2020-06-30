Lansing Police release video of encounter with man who reported being followed by group of people

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police Officers today released video from an incident in which a male reported that he was being followed by a group of people on Friday June 26, 2020 at 10:37 p.m.

On this night, Lansing Police Department officers were dispatched to Leslie and Michigan (Hospital parking lot) to meet with a male reporting that he was being followed by a group of people.

Upon arrival, and prior to meeting with the complainant, officers were interrupted by a group of protesters that stated the male caller had followed them and hit one of the protesters’ vehicle with a rock.

During interaction with the group, a Lansing Police Officer told a female to shut her mouth that interrupted his interview.

This comment upset the group, and a male approached the officer in a threatening manner.

The officer provided multiple verbal commands for the subject to back away and physically pushed the male away.

The protest members were able to discuss their concerns/complaints with the officer and peacefully moved on. Officers were then able to connect with the original complainant.

It was determined that both parties the officer met with were referring to each other as an accused (Cross complaint).

No one was injured and no property was damaged.