Lansing police respond to several calls of violent crime

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Police responded to several calls of violent crimes in the capital city on Sunday.

It all started at 1 a.m.

Lansing police tell 6 News that one man is dead tonight after a shooting earlier today that happened at 11:30 this morning at the Briarcliffe Apartments on Jolly Road.

Police say a 41 year old man was shot and killed, and officers took a 25 year old man in custody at the scene.

Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green says there is no threat to the public at this time, but they are still investigating.

At 1 a.m. police were called to a shooting that happened on Reo Road near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A 28-year old woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police tell us she’s in stable condition.

Several hours later, Lansing police were called to Kingsley Court near MLK. Investigators say one person tried to break into someone else’s home, and the homeowner stabbed that person.

The person who tried to break in was taken to the hospital. Police say both people knew each other, but they’re not sure what the connection is yet. There’s no word on what charges may be filed.

We’ll be sure to follow these investigations and bring you updates as we learn more.

If you know anything about any of these cases, police want you to call them at (517) 483-4600. You can also call Crimestoppers at 517-483-STOP. and leave an anonymous tip.