LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – This morning Lansing Police are investigating an incident on Jolly Road near College Town Apartments.

At 1:15 AM LPD put up caution tape along the sidewalk, and K-9’s are searching the area.

Lansing Police on scene say there’s no danger to the public.

We currently have a 6 News Crew on scene trying to obtain additional information.

As we learn more about this developing story, 6 News will keep you updated.