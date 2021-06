LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Police in Lansing say they’re looking for the family, of a toddler found by himself.

He was found around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday in the 2300 block of E. Jolly.

Police say he appears to be 3 to 4 years old and is not able to communicate where he is from or where his family is located.

Anyone with information is asked to call 517-483-4600.