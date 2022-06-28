LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department needs your help finding a missing 13-year-old.

Tatiana McCuien was reported as a runaway by her family. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

According to police, McCuien was last seen in the 3700 Block of Lochmoor Dr. on the morning of Sunday, June 26.

The 13-year-old was last seen wearing black shorts, white shoes or sandals and carrying a gold purse.

If you have any information in regards to where McCuien might be, call the Lansing Police Department at (517)-483-4600 or Detective Sarah Wilson at (517)-483-6813.