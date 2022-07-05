LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Illeana Carley Medina, 15, has been reported as a runaway.

Medina was last seen in the 5500 block of Joshua Street at 3:30 p.m. on June 20. She was reported as a runaway by her family.

She was last seen wearing teal Jordan tennis shoes and black shorts. Medina has shoulder length brown and orange hair, and an ankle tattoo that reads, “KN.”

If you know the whereabouts of Medina, please contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600 or detective Jennifer Pung at (517) 483-4819.