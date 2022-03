LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is searching for a 30-year-old woman who was last seen in Lansing.

Shantel Marie Pelligrino was reported missing by her family, last being seen in the 1600 block of Coleman Ave.

Police have not said when Shantel was last seen.

Pelligrino is 5’3′ and weighs around 180 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Shantel’s whereabouts can call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600, or call Detective Jennifer Pung at (517) 483-4819.