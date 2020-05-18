Lansing Police searching for suspect in restaurant vandalism

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – A local restaurant is calling for the public to help find a person caught on video apparently vandalizing a south Lansing restaurant over the weekend.

According to Lansing Police, just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday officers were called to the Taco King restaurant on the 3100 block of S. Martin Luther King.

They were responding to a call that there have been vandalism at the site.

Officers talked with the restaurant owner who said the business had been vandalized overnight and windows had been broken on two sides of the building.

Security cameras caught someone apparently throwing rocks through windows and a door.

Police describe the suspect as a male with facial hair, has a thin build and was wearing a zip-up sweatshirt.