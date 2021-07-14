Crime Stoppers: Lansing police seeking help in stabbing case, finding wanted subject

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for help in two cases this week. Police are asking for assistance identifying two subjects in a stabbing case and in finding one wanted subject.

CASE ONE:

The Lansing Police Department is requesting assistance in the identification of two subjects involved in an assault and stabbing that occurred on the 100 block of Isbell St.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these two subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483- STOP.

CASE TWO:

Police are asking for help in locating Brandon Jermaine Orr-Price. He is 29-years-old, 6’00”, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Orr-Price has a warrant for damage to property and intimidation out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.