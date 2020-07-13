Lansing police seeking leads in weekend shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Police are still looking for answers after five people were shot at an apartment complex in the southern part of the city.

In addition to the five people shot at the party, Lansing police say more than a dozen cars were hit with bullets. Officials tell 6 News they have been getting a few leads but they are hoping more people come forward. There is no suspect in custody tonight as officers continue to piece together exactly what led up to the shooting.

This was a large party, so Lansing police say they should be getting more tips or leads in this case.

If you know anything about what happened that night you can call them at (517) 483-4600.