LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s the first day of school for thousands of students in the greater Lansing area. With the final round of mid-Michigan students now getting back to class, road safety officials want drivers to pay attention.

Officials say roads become their busiest at this time of year with parents on their way to work, kids on their way to school, and buses out and about.

According to the Lansing Police Department, the number of crashes also increases around back-to-school time.

“Obviously everyone wants to get to work,” said Lansing police officer David Dalen. “People are running late, but the most important thing is that you arrive there safely. It doesn’t do you any good if you’re speeding and you get into a crash on the way.”

Here are some tips to keep you and your family safe on the roads.

School Bus Safety Tips :

Stop when you see a school bus with its stop arm extended

Come to a complete stop

Wait until the stop arm closes or lights are turned off, to continue driving

Road Safety Tips:

Watch out for school zone speed limits

Watch for flashing yellow lights

Leave early so you aren’t in a rush

Be on the lookout for kids as you’re driving

Stay off of your phone while driving

Stay alert

Don’t speed



