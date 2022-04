LANSING, Mich. (Mich.) — According to the Lansing Police Department, a Speedway on the 1900 block of E. Michigan Ave. was robbed around 3:00 a.m. on Monday.

According to LPD, the female suspect who was wearing dark clothes said she had a weapon.

LPD told 6 News the female suspect took grocery items. After robbing the business, police say she took off in an unknown direction.

No one was injured and as more details become available, 6 News will keep you updated.