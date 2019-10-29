Lansing Police want to hear from you about public safety

After a violent weekend in in which five people were shot, one fatally, on the city’s south side, the Lansing Police want to hear what the community has to say about public safety.

There is a public community listening session scheduled for tonight at the Highland Cooperative Office at 6924 Haag Road in Lansing.

The session begins at 5:30 p.m.

Lansing residents will be able to voice their opinions and concerns about police activities and public safety in the city.

The shooting Sunday left four people injured and one Jackson man dead.

Two of the four were treated and released from a local hospital.

Two others are in serious condition.

Police are still searching for a suspect, or suspects, in connection with that shooting.