Lansing project works to help parents heal after the loss of a child

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Walking side by side with parents who have lost a child to violence. That’s what one Lansing organization is doing to be there for one another and keep the legacy of their children alive.

“It’s a very difficult and daunting task but it’s something that takes time,” said John Edmond.

Edmond is the founder of the Healing Hearts project. It’s a Lansing non-profit with a mission to help families heal after losing a child to violent crime.

“Healing hearts gives people the opportunity for those that would like to share the things that they have gone through, what’s happened to them. It gives them the opportunity to be the voice of the victims, said Edmonds.

So they meet here to share and listen. Edmonds got the idea for the organization after going through his own tragedy. His daughter was killed during a violent home invasion in 2010. Now, he’s teaching other parents the lessons that have been helping him through the pain of losing his daughter.

“Forgiveness is for yourself. Although you might forgive someone else it’s actually you forgiving yourself on how you feel on how that person has made you feel for whatever has happened in your life”

Its guidance that’s been helping parents like Miranda Hinton who lost her son Marcus in a shooting last year. Now thanks to hearing from others like Edmond she’s sharing her own story to turn her pain into purpose.

“At some point, we do heal and we are able to help other people and if I can make a difference in just one person’s life, one mother’s life, to show her by example that we can’t let what happen to consume us, said Hinton.

Edmond says he knows his daughter is looking down on him.

“She’s happy she’s proud. She’s proud that you know I didn’t go down the wrong road and act out of my flesh but I chose life.