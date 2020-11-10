Lansing Ramen restaurant closed after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Ruckus Ramen announced that the business is closing today after one of the staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff said it is not sure when the establishment will re-open.

Ruckus Ramen said the staff member in question has been asymptomatic and works within the entertainment program. The staff member is not involved with preparing or serving food or drinks.

The restaurant staff plans to provide more information in the next 24 hours and said it’s working with the health department to ensure proper procedures are carried out correctly.