Lansing receives $4.5M to deal with lead paint

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The city of Lansing is going to get $4.5 million to deal with lead pain in the city.

Mayor Andy Schor today announced that the city has been awarded $4,589,940 as part of a Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction grant program funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The money will be used to address lead hazards in 189 housing units, providing safer homes for low and very low-income families with children.

“There are older houses in Lansing with lead paint, which can be a danger if not properly managed or abated. Our Lead Safe Lansing program has been there for our residents but needs more funding to continue to protect our families from lead exposure,” explained Mayor Schor.

The purpose of the Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction grant program is to identify and control lead-based paint hazards in eligible privately-owned homes that are either for rent or owner-occupied. The LBPHR program is targeted to urban jurisdictions that have at least 3,500 pre-1940 occupied rental housing units.

The grant will be administered through the City’s already-existing Lead Safe Lansing Program.

>>>More information online: https://www.lansingmi.gov/247/Lead-Safe-Lansing