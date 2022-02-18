LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Thursday, Lansing received 4.3 inches of snow, which was just shy of the record of 4.5 inches for Feb. 17, that was set in 1944.

Much of Mid-Michigan received 3-6 inches of snow, with a few locations seeing more.

The combination of snow and ice closed several schools across Mid-Michigan, including in the greater Lansing area.

Forecast for Friday, Feb. 18:

Mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day, with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 20s.

Winds are expected to increase this afternoon and a wind advisory is in effect for areas near and west of US-127 through 10 a.m. Saturday.

Another round of light snow will move through late this evening, making for a blustery Friday night.

Road Conditions

UPDATE (7:20 a.m.) — In Lansing road crews are salting trunk lines, primary major streets and bus runs. They are also using under body plows to help clear the streets.

Officials are advising people to drive slow on their commute to work this morning, as roads are slick and have underlying black ice.

State and county road crew officials along with salt and snow plows drivers, worked throughout the night to clear major roadways and bridges.

Side roads are still in the process of being worked on.