Lansing Regional Chamber of commerce hosts virtual healthcare forum

The Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce meeting was held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The forum included local health leaders to discuss future trends of health care.

One topic discussed was the need for leaders to come together for the greater good.

“There has to be an attempt to pull people together, and I think leaders have to quit being toxic. I mean, they need to find that it’s kind of an odd age that no one seems to believe anybody or they only believe their own sources. So it is a difficult thing to do. I do believe though, we have to work together,” Dr. John Braccio said.

The importance of maintaining our mental health during times of crisis like this was also a topic weighed in on.