Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce is recognizing 6 female leaders this morning

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – At 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce will exclusively honor 6 female leaders from the Mid-Michigan area during an executive welcome program.

The event will be held at the MSU Federal Credit Union Headquarters in East Lansing. This will be the first in-person meeting for members to attend since the COVID-19 pandemic, and the first-ever meeting to honor women exclusively.

All women leaders being recognized today took on their roles during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this will be the first time they’re being welcomed and congratulated in person.



The honorees being acknowledged this morning include Helen Johnson (Sparrow Eaton Hospital), Cindy Kangas (Capital Area Manufacturing Council), Michelle Lantz (Greater Lansing Food Bank), Julie Pingston (Greater Lansing Convention & Visitors Bureau), Carrie Rosingana (Capital Area Michigan Works!) and Nicole Noll-Williams (Capital Region Airport Authority).

6 News will have a team at the event and have more details for you in later shows.