Lansing Republicans want to ban Critical Race Theory in schools

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Republican State Senator Lana Theis from Brighton Township has introduced a bill that would ban Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project from being taught in Michigan’s schools.

Districts that violate that ban could lose 5% of their funding under the bill, which has been referred to the State Senate Committee on Education and Career Readiness.

Critical Race Theory is an academic movement that examines America’s history through the lens of race, studying how racism and slavery have shaped laws, politics, and society in the United States.

The 1619 Project is a Pulitzer Prize-winning long-form journalism piece from the New York Times Magazine that is now available as a teaching tool. It presents the story of the United States in the framework of the slave trade and the contributions of African Americans.

State Rep. Theis and the seven other cosponsors of the bill, all Republicans, say that these viewpoints are anti-American and racist.

The bill would also ban specific theories from being caught in schools, including:

That any race is inherently superior or inferior to any other.

That the United States or its founding documents are fundamentally racist.

That a person is inherently racist or oppressive because of their race, whether consciously or unconsciously.

That certain races are fundamentally oppressive or oppressed.

Click here to read the bill introduced in Lansing. Several other states have introduced or passed similar legislation.