LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On Wednesday, housing advocates gave the stage to renters and people struggling to find a home.

More than 20 people filled the seats at the Fledge to both hear and share their own housing stories.

Wednesday’s event happened against the backdrop of an ongoing effort to crack down on the hundreds of red tags marking rentals around Lansing.

More than a handful of people spoke out, while some simply listened, or waited to share their own stories.

Kelsey Brianne was one of more than a dozen people to share what they call their housing horror stories.

For her, it was comforting to know she isn’t alone with some of the struggles she’s had renting homes in the City of Lansing.

“You realize when certain tenants start talking to each other ‘Oh this isn’t a unique situation.’ Like it should not happen at all but when we come together collectively, it’s important that we raise our voices. Because people need examples. Faces, photos, stories, examples,” she said.

People shared battles from excessive fees to the realities of living on the streets.

Housing and rent control advocate William Lawrence said creating the event not only build momentum to push for a legislative change, but it also created a safe place to vent.

“People are experiencing this in so many different ways. But we need to have the opportunity to come together to say it’s not your fault,” said Lawrence.

The space for solitary was noticed by speakers like Simon Ponce-Potes.

He said he faced skyrocketing rent costs in New Mexico before taking a job in community outreach in Lansing. And every day he hears similar stories of the struggle of finding safe affordable housing or even help to get off the streets.

In the last few months, there have been changes to leadership overseeing Lansing’s code enforcement office. Multiple city committees have been launched to tackle hundreds of red and pink tags around the city.

Just this week, a property management company settled a lawsuit with the City of Lansing to pay back for relocation costs of tenants.