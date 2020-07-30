Lansing restaurant owner asking for help identifying suspect in theft

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The owner of Lansing’s Green Door Bar and Grill is asking for your help finding a suspect who stole a table from the outdoor seating area of the restaurant.

The theft happened Sunday, July 26 at 3:00 a.m.

The man was caught on camera stealing a table from the patio. Business has been closed since mid-March due to COVID-19.

The restaurant is set to re-open after Labor Day.

The owner is hoping someone who knows who the suspect is will come forward and that the suspect will return the table.

The establishment is located at 2005 E Michigan Ave.