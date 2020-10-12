Lansing retirees gather to demand healthcare benefits

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Retired City of Lansing Employees tell 6 news they were angry and blind-sided when they received letters last month telling them major changes were coming to healthcare plans.

Last month, the mayor’s office announced it would save $8 million dollars annually by mirroring retired employees’ healthcare plans to current city employees’ coverage. In an attempt to close a $736 million pension defect but some people say those changes could mean life and death for older retirees on fixed incomes with mounting health concerns and bills. The organizer of the protest said that Mayor Schor lied.

Mark Parker is a retired city waste management employee who said Schor is going against his word.

“This goes against everything that was in…. I’m not going to target retirees because their on fixed incomes,” Parker said.