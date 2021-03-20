Lansing School Board votes to negotiate with new superintendent

Courtesy of the Roosevelt House Public Policy Institute at Hunter College website. The Lansing School Board voted to negotiate with Shuldiner to make him their new superintendent

Today in a virtual meeting the Lansing School District Board of Educators voted to enter into contract negotiations with a new superintendent.

The board voted for Benjamin Shuldiner, a lecturer at the City University of New York Hunter College.

The motion passed on a 7-2 vote. Over the course of an hour, the nine board members took time to go over community feedback as well as pros and cons for each candidate.

Board members like Dr. Farhan Bhatti said while neither candidate had any previous experience as a superintendent, it was Shuldiner’s past work that he believes will translate into being a good superintendent.

“It’s his history of being a consultant for superintendents across the country. It’s his national and international experience working with schools. It’s his experience with being an elected member of a school board in the largest city in the country,” said Dr. Bhatti.

Shuldiner was the founder and Principal of the High School for Public Service in Brooklyn, N.Y. He is also a past President of the Association for Supervision of Curriculum Development and was a Mayoral Appointment to the New York City School Board of Education.

Dr. Bhatti also hopes he will bring a unique perspective.

“I don’t think he would come in and wholesale change everything and make us lose all of the progress that we’ve made, but I think it would be a refreshing way to give us a sort of shot in the arm from my perspective with some new ideas and new perspectives.”

The School board says despite the difficult decision they want to move forward united.

“We will move forward as one Board of Education in support of, and in solidarity with our new superintendent,” said President of the Lansing School Board, Gabrielle Lawrence.”

The board said the next step in the hiring process will include working with Shuldiner on an official contract. The expectation is that he will start as superintendent on July 1st.