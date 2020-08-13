Lansing School District begins handing out tech gear to students

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Lansing School District is distributing laptops and iPads to students and families are lining up for the tech gear.

The distribution started at 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the Don Johnson Fieldhouse at Eastern High School. Within two hours school district officials say they saw hundreds of people drive up to collect those devices.

These laptops and iPads will be used for at-home assignments as the school district is moving to online learning to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Most parents we talked with say they are thankful the school district is stepping up to provide these vital devices.

Especially since the kids will now be able to zoom with their class and their teacher to provide that social interaction students didn’t get in the spring when they initially moved to online.

“She’s an only child at home,” explained India Hudson, a mother of a student. “So she’s been missing her classmates and her teacher. So I think it will be better for her to be in tune and focus every day. And not just the once a week they had in the springtime. It’ll be just like she’s there and I think she’ll enjoy that a lot.”

The school district says they are expected to hand at least a thousand devices today.

This event is going on until 7:00 p.m. today. It resumes tomorrow and Monday and then again on August 26th, 27th and 28th.

If you are part of the Lansing school district and want to get your hands on a laptop or iPad for your child you must fill out a form, available online here.