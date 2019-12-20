Lansing School District Board of Education votes in new Interim Superintendent

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Tonight, a new interim superintendent for the Lansing School District was unanimously approved by the Board of Education.

The new interim superintendent is Sam Sinicropi, who says he’s been working for the district for nearly 50 years.

Recently, board meetings have been a little more tense because of the sexual harassment claim against former interim superintendent Mark Coscarella, but tonight was different.

The board held a public interview with Sinicropi tonight.

One trustee asked Sinicropi if he has ever been accused of any sexual misconduct, Sinicropi answered no.

Multiple board members praised Sinicropi for his work and dedication to the community.

“I’ve been around a long time, so people got the chance to see my work and that makes me feel good that there are people that think a lot of it,” said Sinicropi.

He says that he’s not interested in the permanent position right now and is excited for his new role.

He is planning to take over starting January 1st, 2020.