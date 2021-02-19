Lansing School District clears confusion on safe learning plan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—It’s being called a hybrid model with a mix of split days spent online and in-person starting on March 22nd.

This comes after a survey put out by the district revealed 80% of teachers voted to stay virtual, and that number is raising concern from parents.

“I am so pleased with my student’s teachers, and I think they are doing a great job, but I think that eventually, these things are going to burn them out. That’s not fair to them or the children,” said Parent, Michelle Maas.

Maas is one of 18% of families that voted to stay virtual, while 26% elected for hybrid, but 56% of parents didn’t respond at all. Families were told a non-response meant staying virtual.

The school says however they want to clear up any confusion and this new plan will not change anything for families or teachers that want to stay remote.

“Lansing school district is reopening in a phased-in format with a hybrid model for the 2,686 students and then the staff that signed up to be hybrid,” said Associate Superintendent for Lansing Public Schools, Delsa Chapman.

Adding for students who opted for hybrid they will do their best to match up the same teachers with students.

“There will possibly be interaction with a different teacher, but we are trying to keep intact that it will be teachers of familiarity,” said Chapman.

The school also says several safety measures will be in place, like mandatory mask-wearing, temperature checks and they are in the process of installing a 1.5-million-dollar air cleaning unit. There will also be a later opportunity for parents to opt back into hybrid learning.

Link to full plan below:

https://www.lansingschools.net/Core/News/Article/42134/?fbclid=IwAR25t2Dt0qsCTCgNiFgE_MybnXaewORM0onAqGi4nugYh_kkxfSTRilx2Lo