Lansing School District delays classes until after Labor Day

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Lansing School District is delaying the start of the school year until after Labor Day.

That announcement was made today as the district continues to prepare students and teachers for virtual classes during the pandemic.

The district says the extra time will give workers a chance to deep clean many buildings again that will house students at Learning Labs. Officials say they may have been recently contaminated by a worker who tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We had a contract employee delivering supplies to some of our schools test positive for COVID-19, so now we are going to deep clean all the buildings that employee was in, and test many of our own staff for the virus,” said superintendent Sam Sinicropi in a press release.

Families that have not yet received the proper technology for the start of school can pick up a device at their child’s school office when school begins.

