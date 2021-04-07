VIDEO: Lansing School District delays return to school to April 19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing School District has announced students will be retuning one week later than they normally would from Spring Break.

Their new Safe Learning Plan will have students doing in-class instruction on a hybrid phased-in basis now beginning April 19, 2021.

“After careful review of the COVID minimum infection metrics, the numbers are still too high for returning kids to school after this recent surge in Michigan,” said deputy superintendent Delsa Chapman. “The Ingham County Health Department has recommended schools not convene face-to-face learning at this time. The science dictates to us when students can safely return to school. We will keep classes online through mid-April. We will keep providing face-to-face one-on-one services currently offered through the Department of Special Education. Additionally, our Learning Labs will remain open and in operation.”

Schools that were scheduled to start in March will now all start on April 19. All other schools that are scheduled to start on April 19 and April 26 are scheduled to open on those dates. Additional communication and information from the district will be sent to families over the next few weeks. Depending on the commitment parents made, some students will continue to work online and some will return to the classroom in the afternoon four days a week beginning on April 19.