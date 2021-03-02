Lansing School District invests $1.5 million in air cleaning equipment ahead of return to in-person learning

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing School District has invested $1.5 million in new air cleaning equipment and UV germ-killing machines as students prepare to return to in-person under a hybrid model on March 22.

“Our goal is to return children to school buildings in the safest possible environment,” said Gabrielle Lawrence, president of the Lansing School District Board of Education.

The Lansing School District has already installed more than 400 of the 659 room air filtering units. Eight of the UV ultra-violet light units will be used in classrooms once the buildings are empty for the evening and moved from building to building on a scheduled basis.

The Safe Learning Plan designed by the district is a hybrid leaning model that begins on March 22 and will have students work online with screen-to-screen instruction in the mornings on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and have the option to attend classroom instruction in schools on those afternoons.

Wednesday will be designated for online asynchronous learning with students at home or in community center learning labs. The district will use Wednesdays as a building “deep cleaning day.”

The Lansing School District is the largest public school district in the Mid-Michigan region.