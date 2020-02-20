Lansing School District leader responds to parent complaints

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– After complaints from Lansing School District parents about bullying, dirty kitchens and overall safety, school officials say they’re taking action.

Several parents called 6 News over the last few weeks concerned about what’s happening in some local schools. Monica Katz says she didn’t know what else to do after her son was allegedly bullied multiple times at North Elementary School.

“After one or two complaints something needs to be done more than just a phone call,” Katz says. “I just don’t know what to do anymore. This is my final straw.”

It’s one of the latest complaints about a Lansing school that parents sent to 6 news. A food service worker claims she was fired after posting these pictures online of the Sexton High School cafeteria with food left out overnight, mouse droppings on the floor and trash piled up.

Parents called, emailed and messaged WLNS worried about what this means for their students.

“They must feel comfortable talking to Channel 6, that’s why they call you,” Lansing School District Interim Superintendent Sam Sinicropi says. “I don’t know the answer to that one.”

Sinicropi says he understands their concerns and that the district does what it can to address them fast.

“We work through those issues,” he says. “If we get to an issue or if we’re aware of an issue, we’ll take care of it. Sometimes it’s not taken care of the way some people would like to see it taken care of, but it’s addressed.”

While the school district takes the lead on issues like Sexton’s cafeteria, Sinicropi says some problems like bullying are bigger challenges the school district can’t solve alone.

“I would also add that this is not just a school district problem, it’s a community problem,” he adds, “and we need to be able to partner with parents to make sure that we can work through these issues.”



We did get a copy of the latest inspection report at Sexton High School. They did pass this test, and the district says they’ll continue to monitor and investigate training procedures.