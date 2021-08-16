Lansing School District offering $25 gas cards for the school year

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing School District introducing $25 gas cards to families who are eligible for transportation.

The gas card program is set to begin on August 30, 2021, the first day of the 2021-2022 school year. The gas card is for $25 a month, per child. The program is the latest transportation program for students, along with the CATA bus system and Deans Transportation list.

Parents who join the program and start receiving cards will be taking their student off of the CATA and Dean Transportation lists.

Those interested in the gas card program can apply by clicking here.