Lansing School District releases superintendent candidate names

LANSING, Mich. — (WLNS):

The Lansing School District has released the superintendent candidates list for the next term.

The candidates are:

Bob Behnke, M.A., Superintendent, Adrian Public Schools, Michigan

Shaun Black, P.h.D., Assistant Superintendent, Detroit Public Schools Community District

Benjamin Edmonson, Ed.D., Executive Vice President, High Scope Educational Research Foundation, Superintendent (former), Ypsilanti Community Schools, MI

Johnny Edwards, Director of Secondary Education, Kalamazoo Public Schools, MI\

Venessa Keesler, Ph.D., Deputy Superintendent, Michigan Department of Education, MI

Benjamin Shuldiner, Ed D., Distinguished lecturer, Hunter College, City University of New York, N, HS Principal (Former), New York City Dept of Education, NY

Marguerite VandenWyngaard, Ph.D., Assistant Professor Educational Leadership, The College of St. Rose, New York, NY, Superintendent (former) City School District of Albany, New York, NY

Interview times and dates will be announced once they are finalized.